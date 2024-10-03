New $6.8 Million Helicopter Boosts Public Safety In Western Washington

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has added a new $6.8 million helicopter, Guardian One, to its fleet to enhance emergency response efforts in western Washington. This state-of-the-art aircraft is designed to tackle unpredictable weather and reach any location in King County within 20 minutes, providing real-time situational awareness to officers on the ground.

Funded by taxpayers, Guardian One represents a significant upgrade, complementing the sheriff’s office's existing fleet, which includes two older Huey helicopters and a Bell 407, now serving as a backup. The new helicopter is expected to operate for at least 10 years, offering crucial support in locating missing persons, saving lives, and de-escalating situations without the use of force.

Key Features and Capabilities

Guardian One is equipped to handle adverse weather conditions, making it a vital asset in a region known for its unpredictable climate. Its ability to quickly reach any part of the county means that law enforcement can respond more effectively to emergencies, pursuits, and other high-stakes situations.

Long-Term Impact

Over the next decade, the helicopter is expected to play a crucial role in saving lives and assisting in critical missions. Whether it's locating a missing person or helping to peacefully resolve a dangerous pursuit, Guardian One will be at the forefront of KCSO's efforts to protect the community.