Head-on Collision Blocks SR 17 For Over an Hour

A collision on SR 17 blocked traffic for over an hour Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Moses Lake Police officers responded to a head-on collision on SR 17 at the railroad tracks south of Stratford Road.

A vehicle going southbound crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a vehicle going the opposite direction.

Shortly afterwards, a second vehicle going northbound failed to stop in time and struck one of the vehicles.

One driver was extricated by Moses Lake firefighters and was transported to Samaritan Hospital with the second driver

Washington State Patrol is currently investigating the collision.