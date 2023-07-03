I Stayed at One of the Most Haunted Hotels in WA – Here’s What I Saw

Over the weekend we decided to stay at this super fancy hotel in Spokane, Washington, that happens to be on many lists of the most haunted hotels in Washington. The Historic Davenport has been known to have a few stories behind it including a couple of specific haunts that has people researching their own stories.

Who is Haunting the Historic Davenport?

Two of them mainly being that Louis Davenport (original owner) passed away in his room and haunts the halls. Some hear sounds, footsteps and even faint smells of his favorite cigar on that floor by his room.

The other is a lady who fell to her death from the 3rd floor through the glass ceiling. Some say she haunts the main lounge area with people saying they hear a woman's voice asking "where am I?" and see images of her on the balcony overlooking the lobby area.

The legendary Bing Crosby has a small glass case here as well, Bing Crosby living in Spokane for a while and attending Gonzaga University. Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately) he doesn't seem to be one haunting this location.

Fortunately, the lady at the front desk was very helpful and was fully aware of these ghost stories to told us a little including what she has experienced while working there. My wife downloaded a few notable ghost apps on her phone (that we've seen used in ghost hunting TV shows) and decided to have an adventure.

First of all, this place is gorgeous. The lobby, the dining room, everything about it is super fancy. A little to high brow for my usual tastes. I definitely felt under-dressed wearing my t-shirt and cargo shorts after the 3 hour drive. But nobody else seemed to have minded and we didn't get kicked out or anything so all is well.

Let's see if we can find some ghosts!

First thing we did was make our way to the 11th floor.

According to the lady at the front desk, Louis Davenport stayed in room 1111. Though notes online say he was where 1105 - 1106 is (before the rooms were remodeled). Taking her word for it, we swung by and didn't really notice any difference. Though, I gotta be honest, I did smell that faint cigar smoke in the halls of the 11th floor, this building being a no-smoking building, of course.

Being on the 11th floor we also stopped by the other rooms to see if we could see or hear anything. Nothing really came up outside of creepy vibes.

Do you see it, too?

It was around this time my wife noticed something pop up on her app. If I were to go in front of the app it'll show a stick figure outline of me, but if I'm not there, but tracks a ghost, it'll show that ghost as a stick figure.

You can see something coming through on the app, but nothing just by looking down the halls.

We also checked out the rest of the hotel. So much greatness to see and experience while you're there.

I love the old fashioned elevators with that light indicating which floor the elevator is currently on.

The bonus rooms like the Hall of the Doges and the ballrooms looks like something straight out of a fairytale.

This hotel is definitely worth a visit if you find yourself in Spokane. Even if you're not staying the night here you can still enter and check out the lobby, the live music, the restaurants -- all a great experience and one my kids won't forget.

