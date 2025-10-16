(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he is joining 14 other governors in forming a new nonpartisan public health hub, the Governors Public Health Alliance.

The alliance is meant to improve public health efforts to help protect Americans from disease and injury, according to a news release from Newsom’s office.

“California is proud to help launch this new alliance because the American people deserve a public health system that puts science before politics,” Newsom said. “As extremists try to weaponize the CDC and spread misinformation, we’re stepping up to coordinate across states, protect communities, and ensure decisions are driven by data, facts, and the health of the American people.”

The announcement of this new multi-state health collaborative comes after scrutiny over federal Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s stance on vaccines, which he was questioned about during his confirmation hearing in January, and sweeping cuts that left about 10,000 workers for that department out of a job.

Newsom also criticized President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” on Wednesday, which Newsom said would strip most Americans of crucial access to health care. “Make America Healthy Again,” the federal government’s public health agenda, was also criticized by Newsom as a failure that has left gaps in the country’s health and science leadership, a position taken by other governors that signed on to the coalition.

“We can no longer rely on the information coming out of Washington, D.C., but our states are coming together to unequivocally state that science still matters,” said Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson. “Diseases don’t stop at state borders – and preparedness shouldn’t either. By joining forces, we will act faster and communicate better to ensure our communities stay healthy.”

Besides Newsom and Ferguson, other governors who have signed on to the Governors Public Health Alliance are from Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Colorado, Illinois and North Carolina. Lou Leon Guerrero, the governor of the territory of Guam, also signed on to the Governors Public Health Alliance.

According to the Oct. 15 press release from Gov. Newsom’s office, the new alliance is meant to fill the gap left by the federal response to public health. Newsom’s West Coast counterparts also tout the alliance as a measure that will address public health needs.

“Oregonians deserve a health system that’s ready to meet the moment — whether that’s a wildfire smoke event, a virus outbreak, or a long-term public health challenge,” said Tina Kotek, the governor of Oregon. “This alliance is about staying one step ahead and making sure every Oregonian has access to the care, information, and protection they need. I’m proud that Oregon is working with other states to make that happen.”

This effort builds on the existing efforts of the West Coast Health Alliance, a coalition of western governors who disagreed with positions on public health issues taken by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Through the West Coast Health Alliance, the member states have previously made recommendations for the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus vaccines.

That group also aims to provide health guidelines recommended by scientists, clinicians and other leaders in the public health space, according to a September press release announcing the launch of the West Coast Health Alliance.