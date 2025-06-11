(The Center Square) – Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Haskell announced his retirement on Tuesday, effective July 18, after serving in the position for over a decade.

Once a B-1 and B-52 pilot with the U.S. Air Force, Haskell joined the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney in 1998, jumping between the district court and felony drug unit until Sept. 11, 2001. It was then that the local hero put his uniform back on for another three years and returned to active duty.

After retiring as lieutenant colonel in 2005, having served in the Persian Gulf during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, Haskell returned to his post in Spokane. He was elected in November 2014 and took office in January 2015, racking up quite a career over the decade.

“Being elected to his office has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Haskell told the Board of County Commissioners. “I put heart and soul in, and I know that you all know that, but come a time when it’s time to let go, and my time to retire is upcoming.”

Haskell said he provided an official notice to the board and met with each of the officials before making his decision public. The prosecutor has tackled murder cases, assaults, burglaries, gun crimes, gangs, witness intimidation and more, not just with the county but also in federal court.

His last reelection was in 2022, and his term ends on Dec. 31, 2026.

Board of County Commissioners Communications Manager Pat Bell told The Center Square that Commissioner Al French nominated Preston McCollam, chief criminal deputy prosecutor, as the acting official, which the board approved. McCollam will hold that office until the Spokane Republican Party picks three candidates, which the board will then choose from to take over until the end of Haskell’s term.

The winner of the November 2026 general election will then take over the next term.

“I can’t thank the county residents [enough] for the honor of being the county prosecutor for ten-plus years; I’ve enjoyed the work,” Haskell said, “but it’s a smart person that knows when it’s their time and not past their time, and this is definitely my time, so I want to thank you again.”