Get Your Income Taxes Done For Free In Tri-Cities and WA State

It's the time of year most people dread, and it has nothing to do with the weather. It's tax season. That means gathering all the necessary paperwork from the last 12 months, along with your W-2 (if you work for a company), 1099 (if you're an independent contractor), and any other form (1040, 6252, 709, 706, etc). it can be a bit overwhelming and the more forms you need the more complex your tax filing can be.

Intuit Turbo Tax facebook/H&R Block Facebook/Tax Act Facebook/Tax Slayer Facebook/Canva Intuit Turbo Tax Facebook/H&R Block Facebook/Tax Act Facebook/Tax Slayer Facebook/Canva loading...

Even the simplest income tax filings can create anxiety for fear of having to pay the IRS or forgetting to include certain information. If you're someone who gets anxious around this time of year, and you're looking for an easy assist in filing your taxes, I may have an option for you. The best part is it's absolutely free, it doesn't involve buying software and there aren't any hidden fees.

Absolutely 100% Free Way To Help You File Your Taxes!

The United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties announced a way for you to take advantage of their free tax service. It's called MyFreeTaxes and it targets prospective tax preparers that make under a certain income threshold.

Get our free mobile app

If you make $84,000 or less annually you can choose to file your taxes yourself through their website. If you make $67,000 or less you can choose to have them prepared for you through the United Way's website.

United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties website/Canva United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties website/Canva loading...

If you choose the self file option you can complete your return in less than an hour (on average) and there are IRS certified tax professionals available to help if you get stuck or have a question. If you choose to have your taxes prepared it's an estimated 2-3 week turnaround.

So...Is It REALLY 100% Free?

Yep...truly free. In fact the United Way answers the frequently asked question this way:

United Way Worldwide, a nonprofit organization, operates MyFreeTaxes and is committed to ensuring that you can easily and accurately file your taxes to receive the refunds you deserve. We care about making taxes free and less complicated in a safe and convenient online experience.

They also partner with the IRS to make sure returns are accurate as well as partnering with Tax Slayer to make sure the highest safeguards are in place to protect your info. If you want more info on what is provided click here, or you can call 866-698-9435.