Former WSU Football Coach Suing Over Illegal Termination

(Pullman, WA) -- Former Washington State Head Football coach Nick Rolovich will be suing the university for illegal termination. Rolovich and FOURassistant coaches were fired Monday for refusing to comply with Governor Jay Inslee's COVID Vaccine Mandate. WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun says Rolovich's firing is a for-cause separation, noting that he could not meet the requirements in his contract--which paid him roughly $3 million annually.

Rolovich's attorney, Brian Fahling, is alleging "discriminatory and vindictive behavior", but WSU school officials say they used a blind evaluation process for all exemption requests, in which a two-person panel does not know each applicant's name or job title before making decisions. Still, Fahling accuses Chun of determining Rolovich would be fired as far back as four months before the vaccine mandate went into effect.

The Cougars (4-3) are slated to host BYU (5-2) in Pullman on Saturday. Jake Dickert will make his debut as the new WSU Head Coach. He's calling for unity heading into the contest.