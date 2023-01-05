Fish and Wildlife Tracking Columbia Basin Pygmy Rabbits with Drones in Douglas and Grant Counties

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is using drones to track pygmy rabbit populations in Douglas and Grant counties.

Between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., WDFW staff will fly their drones beginning in January through March of 2023.

WDFW will be using their drones to collect images of the rabbit species to assess species distribution data, aiding the department's recovery efforts.

The Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit is currently sitting on the endangered species list, and their native habitat within the Columbia Basin is currently threatened by increased development and habitat loss.

Effects from climate change and widespread wildfires are also contributing factors to the decline in pygmy rabbit populations.

To learn more about this project, visit the WDFW website here.