Adventure Of A Lifetime In The Beautiful Forests Of Washington 

Oh boy, does the U.S. Forest Service have an adventure for you. If you are anything like me, you have been up in the mountains and stumbled across a fire lookout tower. Whether you follow people online who work/live in one or maybe you are a game fan and have played Firewatch, fire watch towers are very unique and cool. Standing stoic high above the forest like a darkened lighthouse on the coast, they have a bit of mystery about them, and many agree.

U.S. Forest Service

Over the last few years, the U.S. Forest Service has gone from using 5,000 fire watch towers to just over 300. This is mostly due to the expansion in technology. Why have a human in a tower, providing helicopter supplies or other resources when they can have cameras set up to some sort of AI supercomputer robot that can identify and pinpoint hot spots well before the human eye can see them?

Overnight Camping

Now you are thinking, what are they doing with all of these other fire towers? Well, my friends, that’s where we come in. The U.S. Forest Service rents out the fire towers as overnight camping spots, with plenty here in Washington and Oregon. They even have them in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and other states.

The best part is that a night rental ranges from $30 to $100. Starting soon, they will be taking reservations for the fall and winter season. Here is everything you need to know.

Finding and Booking a Lookout Tower

Search on Recreation.gov

Website Navigation: Start by visiting Recreation.gov. Use the search function to look for "cabins and lookouts."

Filter Options: Apply filters for cabins and lookouts to narrow down your choices.

Early Planning: Reservations for fall and winter open early, so be ready to book as soon as they become available. Popular lookouts get reserved quickly.

Check Availability:

Lookout towers in states like California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington can be rented.

Notable options in Washington include Tyee Lookout, Steliko Lookout, Heybrook Lookout, and Clearwater Lookout Cabin.

Preparing for Your Stay

Research the Specific Tower

Location Details: Verify the tower's location, access routes, and whether it’s accessible by standard vehicle or requires an all-wheel drive.

Amenities: Check for the availability of parking, guest capacity, cell service, electricity, and water.

Packing Essentials:

Clothing and Gear: Prepare for varied weather conditions with appropriate clothing, including layers, rain gear, and sturdy footwear.

Supplies: Bring your own food, water, and cooking supplies if necessary. Some towers might not have water or cooking facilities.

Safety Equipment: Carry a first aid kit, flashlight, and possibly a portable charger for your electronics.

Tips for a Successful Stay

Plan Early: Due to high demand, book your stay as early as possible and keep an eye on cancellations if you initially don’t secure a reservation.

Be Prepared: Lookout towers can be rustic. Prepare for minimal amenities and pack accordingly.

Respect the Environment: Follow Leave No Trace principles. Clean up after yourself and respect the natural surroundings.

Camping in a wildfire lookout tower can be an unforgettable adventure, offering a mix of solitude, stunning views, and a connection to the history of fire management in the U.S. Forest Service. Happy camping!