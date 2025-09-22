One of the most anticipated adoption events each year in our area happens again this weekend. What makes this event unique (compared to the many other wonderful adoption events) is it brings together two things that have been linked for decades in life, entertainment, and lore.

I'm talking about cats and firefighters. It became cliche to call the fire department if your cat got stuck in a tree. While some may still assist in that activity, it has become very few and very far between as fire fighters have more pressing issues. That doesn't mean they won't take time to help their four-legged friends find their forever homes through other avenues.

The Felines & Firefighters Adoption Event Is Back For 2025

Tri-Cities Animal Services (TCAS) will host the annual get together this Saturday from 10am until 2pm at 1311 S. 18th Avenue, Pasco. If that address sounds familiar, it's because the new shelter is right across the street from the old shelter.

Even though the theme focuses on cats & kittens along with their (and our) heroes, if you come by TCAS on Saturday and want to adopt any of the animals in their care (yes, that includes dogs of all ages) you are more than welcome.

All of your prospective furry family member at TCAS are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. The adoption fee is only $50 each, which is a small price to pay and it goes a long way in helping Tri-Cities Animal Services continue their work. In fact, the photos below show you a number of TCAS' success stories. You can take part in more successes this Saturday!