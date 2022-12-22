Viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarding TikToker ‘Doggface’ Arrested

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca, most famously known for skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s song "Dreams" in a viral TikTok video, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

As reported by TMZ, Apodaca was initially stopped by Idaho State Police due to an expired registration tag on his Chevy Silverado.

As Apodaca opened his glove box to search for his registration, the cop detected the smell of marijuana and saw edibles in the glove compartment.

Apodaca admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle, and from there, police found three packages of THC gummies and a scraping tool that allegedly was covered in a “sticky” residue.

The charismatic TikTok star was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Apodaca has since been released on $600 bond.

“During the arrest, the officers failed to read me my Miranda rights,” Apodaca told TMZ. “Initially, when officers found weed they said they were only going to write a ticket. They then found a gun and told me I was under arrest because I had a felony on my record, and I wasn’t allowed to possess a firearm.”

“However, I do not have a felony on my record, which I told the officers. Despite me telling them this, I was taken into custody,” Apodaca continued. “I was held in jail for several hours without bond before they told me they make a huge mistake. Then was told I was only being held on the weed charge and could bond out.”