Destroyed. I-84 Truck Stop Gone After Fire in Biggs Junction

(Biggs Junction, OR) -- A TA Express Truck stop located off I-84 and US Highway 97 in Sherman County, Oregon is no more, after a massive fire that destroyed the building early Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called out before 5:00am to the scene, and thick smoke and fire began to engulf the gas station, which is located in a popular way point between the Tri-Cities and Portland.

Fire crews continue to mop up hot spots, thought the fire is mostly out. The building itself was fairly new, only having opened in 2019. Sherman County Emergency Services says this began in a dryer room inside the truck stop.

In addition to gas pumps, the TA Express contained a Taco Bell, Krispy Krunchy Chicken and a Pizza Hut, along with an extensive convenience store. Two dozen firefighters worked to try and save the building, but could not. I-84 had to be shut down for a time while crews got the scene under control.

