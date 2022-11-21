Dep. Of Ecology Watching Stagnant Air In Central Washington

The Washington Department of Ecology is closely watching stagnant air over five counties in Central Washington.

Department spokesperson Emily Tasaka says a National Weather Service Stagnant Air Advisory has been extended until 10pm Tuesday night.

"It doesn't mean that there's a burn ban right now," said Tasaka. "Ecology's going to continue monitoring things. And if pollution levels continue to rise, then we'll take a look at that, and we'll look at issuing a burn ban to let people know."

Stagnant air brings the possibility of pollution from any source building up quickly, which will present health risks.

Burn bans are put in place to prevent additional pollution from clogging the air and causing risk for people with respiratory issues or other illnesses. As of Monday afternoon, the Ecology Department was urging residents inside the advisory area to avoid outdoor burning if possible.

The Stagnant Air Advisory is in effect for Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Kittitas and Klickitat counties.