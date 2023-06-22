Debris Field Found Near Titanic Site, Missing Everett Sub?

According to the US Coast Guard and the Associated Press, a debris field has been found near the site of the wreck of the Titanic.

Titan Submersible vanished from contact on Sunday

The Titan Submersible, built and operated by Ocean Gate of Everett, WA, was diving to the site of the Titanic wreck but vanished from contact 1 hour and 45 minutes into the dive in the North Atlantic. Based on company estimates that it would take about ten hours to reach the site, it's presumed the sub was close to 2,000 feet down when contact was lost.

Thursday morning, the Coast Guard reported via their Twitter page that a debris field had been found near the Titanic wreck site. No specific were released.

Officials called the search, which is 900 miles east of Cape Cod on the US East Coast, extremely difficult and challenging.

At least 10 surface assets, according to the USCG, searching the area over the next 24 hours, up from 5 search vessels and devices. Thursday morning it was believed the sub's 96-hour supply of oxygen would have been extinguished.

More details are expected, but no information about if the debris field is new, part of the Titanic and previously not discovered or what is in the field.