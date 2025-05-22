Gas Up Cheap In Tri-Cities Before Memorial Day Weekend!

Whether you're road tripping for Memorial Day weekend or staying in town, saving significantly on gas is in everyone's plans. As of this writing, the average gas price in Benton County is $4.09, Franklin County is $4.13, Yakima County is sitting at $4.10, and Walla Walla County takes the prize for the highest gas price per Gallon at $4.29. Statewide the average is $4.38...it's not cheap.

So when a prominent company announces one day where you're going to save 40 cents per gallon at the pump, plenty of people will be willing to wait in line. Today only, participating Circle K stores in the Tri-Cities and surrounding area, are celebrating Circle K Fuel Day.

There are two ways you can save a decent amount today. If you are an Inner Circle member you were able to save starting at 7am this morning and go until 3pm, before the deal becomes available to the general public.

The second way may take you a little longer to fill up. Beginning at 4pm and going until 7, EVERYONE has the ability to save 40 cents per gallon. It may not sound like much, but with what gas prices are right now, it's almost like buying 10 gallons and getting one free. Circle K is doing one other really cool thing to tie into to Memorial Day weekend that may inspire you to get gas today.

Circle K Is Donating To An Amazing Cause

In observance of Memorial Day, the company is donating 10% of all gas sales nationwide to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. They provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. It's a heck of a twofer when you can help yourself and a great cause at the same time.