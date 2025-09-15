It has been nearly one week since conservative activist, author, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University. Since the news of his death spread last Wednesday, there has been an outpouring of respect and remembrance around the Country.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Across Washington State, a number of vigils have been held in honor of Kirk's memory and contributions over the last few days. Many of them have come together quickly with word being spread through social media and word of mouth. The Tri-Cities held their own over the weekend and the turnout may have been more than even the organizers anticipated.

Get our free mobile app

Facebook Screenshot of Flyer for Charlie Kirk Vigil Facebook Screenshot of Flyer for Charlie Kirk Vigil loading...

Estimates will certainly vary on the number of people that lined Queensgate Drive in Richland or were in the parking lot of Sterling's, but some people that I spoke to that were in attendance all said they have never seen a turnout for a "call to action" ever in our area. That didn't count those driving on Queensgate that honked during the event showing their solidarity.

The Turnout Was Truly Stunning

Google Street View Satellite Google Street View Satellite loading...

Those I spoke to said the sidewalk running along side Sterling's was packed and people were showing up well before the 8pm start of the event. There are plenty of videos and photos on social media from many who attended showing a number of different views of the large group assembled.

Crowd At Charlie Kirk Vigil In Richland/GC Crowd At Charlie Kirk Vigil In Richland/GC loading...

Some reports were in the hundreds, those I spoke to believed there were over one thousand that made it out to the event. There have been many events in the quarter-century I've lived here where people have been asked to come together for a cause. Some of those events have drawn a large number of people, others have had disappointing turnouts.

The latter seems to be more the norm as a couple dozen, sometimes slightly more turn out for events that are planned or advertised for weeks or longer. Many in our area seem to be comfortable holding their positions closer to their chest, thereby not feeling the pull to attend a "call to action" event. That is what makes the turnout at this gathering on short notice even more remarkable.