Washington State’s Most Unusual Real Estate Listing Is a…Cemetery!?

You Could Own This Cemetery Located In North Seattle Washington

Shades of Poltergeist: There's a property for sale in Seattle for 1.5 million dollars!



How Much Does Owning A Cemetery Cost? One For Sale In Washington State

It's a prime piece of land on 10 acres in North Seattle that's an absolute steal except it's a cemetery.

How scared are you?

According to the Seattle Times, the 10-acre property called the Crown Hill Cemetary went up for sale after a three-year battle with King County and the original property owners.

The property almost covers a city block in North Seattle with some spectacular views and at a dirt cheap price of $1.5 Million, you'd think it would be a steal for a potential buyer.

the Crown Hill Cemetery’s listing is being promoted as a “business opportunity for a cemetery company or funeral home business looking to expand.”

What makes this property so unusual is that you can't exhume the bodies on the property. Two of the parcels have been sold after removing the cemetery designation.

The new owners will have to continue to own and operate the cemetery and some revisions and plots can be added to the land to generate income from the property.

As a kid growing up in the 80's, this seems like it would be a cool purchase but I'm quickly reminded of the movie "Poltergeist" so that'll be a hard pass from me.

Still, it does seem like a good deal for those in the funeral and cemetery business to pick this property up for a good deal but I'm not going to be the one saying "They're Here".

You can read more details on the property here.

