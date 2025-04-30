California, Arizona, other states sue to protect AmeriCorps from cuts

(The Center Square) – California and Arizona Tuesday joined 22 other states and the District of Columbia to sue the Trump administration to stop cuts in AmeriCorps' grants and workforce.

The lawsuit objects to the federal government reducing 85% of the workforce for the agency, which promotes national service and volunteer work addressing disaster recovery and other community needs.

According to americorps.gov, the agency enrolls more than 200,000 people each year in community service organizations. AmeriCorps also provides more than $4.8 billion in education awards.

Besides California and Arizona, states filing the suit are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in February directing every federal agency to reduce its staff. Since then, AmeriCorps has placed at least 85% of its workforce on administrative leave immediately and told employees they would be dismissed effective June 24, according to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

The states' lawsuit contends the Trump administration's efforts to reduce AmeriCorps and its grants violate the Administrative Procedures Act and the separation of powers under the U.S. Constitution.

California is co-leading the lawsuit against the Trump administration.

"In California, AmeriCorps volunteers build affordable housing, clean up our environment, and address food insecurity in communities across our state," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news release. “California has repeatedly taken action to hold the Trump Administration and DOGE accountable to the law — and we stand prepared to do it again to protect AmeriCorps and the vital services it provides.”

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said the cuts in AmeriCorps affect grants such as:

$700,000 for Northern Arizona University, Arizona Teacher’s Residency, designed to address teacher shortages.$308,000 for Area Agency on Aging, Caring Circles, which helps older Arizonans with needs such as transportation to medical appointments, grocery shopping and help with technology.$495,000 for Vista College Prepartory’s tutoring and teacher support for math and reading for low-income students.

“AmeriCorps represents the best of our nation – providing opportunities for millions of Americans to serve their neighbors and communities and make our country a better place to live,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said. “By unilaterally gutting this Congressionally authorized agency, Donald Trump and Elon Musk have yet again violated the law and the separation of powers under the U.S. Constitution. Their illegal actions will harm Arizona communities.”

Mayes noted studies show AmeriCorps programs generate more than $34 per every dollar spent in terms of their impact on communities.

“Slashing these programs serves no purpose and is incredibly short-sighted from those claiming to champion efficiency,” she said.