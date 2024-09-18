BLM Burn Ban Lifted in Washington

Nothing says fall more than the crackling and pops of a fire, with the smell of smoke clinging to your favorite flannel as if they are two distant lovers finally reunited. Yep, gathering around a fire in the fall is the best, and thankfully, now that heat has died, and moisture has come, the burn danger has lowered. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has lifted all fire restrictions across federal public lands in Washington State as of yesterday, September 17. Despite this easing of restrictions, the BLM continues to emphasize the importance of wildfire prevention. People are encouraged to exercise caution, especially when operating vehicles on roads or trails with dry vegetation.

Fire Etiquette

Campers are also urged to ensure that campfires are fully extinguished and cold before leaving any campsite. It's important to note that fireworks and exploding targets remain prohibited on federal public lands at all times due to their high risk of starting fires, with penalties including fines up to $1,000 or imprisonment for up to one year.

The lifting of burn bans comes as fire conditions have improved, but the BLM stresses that responsible behavior is key to preventing wildfires. So go out and do some late summer, early fall camping, and make some memories. Just don’t burn down the forest.