Bill capping annual rent increases at 7% passes WA House

(The Center Square) - A rent cap bill that received a public hearing on the first day of the 2025 legislative session passed the full House of Representatives Monday night.

House Bill 1217 would cap annual increases in rent and fees to no more than 7% and would require property owners to give three months’ notice before any increase in the rent to take effect, a measure opponents say will stop new rental buildings from being constructed.

Floor debate opened with Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, making a motion to send the bill back to the House Housing Committee, “with instructions for all persons who signed in to testify to have at least one minute each,” she said.

Republicans were frustrated that the controversial bill was scheduled for a hearing on the first day of session, with ceremonial duties compressing time for public hearings.

Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, spoke in favor of the motion.

“When the hearing concluded there were a number of people, in fact most of the people in the room who had not had an opportunity to testify, many of whom had driven or flown including about 20 people from my district who did not get to testify,” said Dufault.

Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, urged members to reject the motion.

“As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I heard from many people both in the hearing as well as by email. I believe it’s time for this full body to consider the underlying policy,” said Fitzgibbon.

The motion failed and then debate commenced on several amendments offered by minority Republicans.

Rep. Dufault offered a number of the amendments, including a revision that would exempt tenancies that are below fair market value.

“If somebody is in fact renting below market, it lets them keep renting there without being punished by the rent control caps,” said Dufault. “Somebody that hasn’t had their rent increased will suddenly see that because that’s what the underlying bill incentivizes landlords to do.”

The amendment and several subsequent suggested tweaks offered by GOP members were rejected by the majority party.

Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, testified in support of the bill, sharing a story of a tenant in her district.

“Let me tell you about Tina. She’s 64 and is a woman with disabilities living on a low fixed income. Her rent last time went up 12% and when it did she was forced to stop taking her medications because she couldn’t afford both her rent increase and her medications,” said Macri. “We must give people stability and stability starts with a home,” said Macri.

Rep. Sam Low, R-Lake Stevens, urged members to reject the bill and gave the example of Minneapolis, Minnesota, where rent control was imposed in 2021 at 3% hikes.

“That 3% was so devastating that the market imploded rapidly within one year. 80% of builders stopped building there. That’s what we’re going to see as people flee the state,” said Low.

Rep. Dufault urged a ‘no’ vote ahead of final passage.

“This is not going to help the people this is intended to help. It’s going to hurt them,” said Dufault. “I use the analogy of stabbing someone in the back with a 12-inch knife, then pulling it out an inch and saying you’re helping them.”

Rep. Sharon Tomiko-Santos, D-Seattle, spoke in support of the bill moments before the final votes were taken.

“I am glad to see that this advances because I believe the state must continue to be vigilant about doing what it can to contain affordability and because I believe housing is a human right.”

House Bill 1217 passed on a 53-42 vote with five Democrats joining 37 Republicans to oppose it.

The Senate Housing Committee has already approved companion legislation.