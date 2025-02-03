Benton County Licensing Offices To Close Next Week

If you need to renew a license in Benton County, you may want to get it done this week as next week will bring a couple different challenges. The county will be upgrading it systems and it will impact your ability to renew online as well as in person at a licensing office.

Next Monday, February 10th, you won't be able to renew your driver's, vehicle, or boat license online as the upgrade begins. The upgrade will happen statewide as the Department of Licensing as a whole is undergoing the overhaul.

Beginning next Friday, Valentine's Day, all vehicle licensing offices in Benton County will be closed. That closure will also impact the Auditor office locations in Kennewick and Prosser, as well as the Subagent Offices of Tri-Cities Licensing in Kennewick in Richland.

Since the upgrade will be statewide and impact every county, all driver's license offices in Benton County, and around the State, will also shut down. The full breadth of the office closures (in person and online) will last until Tuesday, February 18th.

If you Have a Vehicle, Boat or Driver's License That Needs to Be Renewed

Get it done now by visiting dol.wa.gov. After February 9th, you won’t be able to order car tabs or renew your driver license online until February 18th. DOL is also warning of the potential for long lines once offices reopen. If you don't want to wait in line, you can always schedule an appointment now for after the 18th.

There Are Some Licenses That Are Not Impacted By The Upgrade

If you have to renew your business license, or if you are a professional who need a license to perform your job, you'll be able to renew those without interruption online. The only thing that will impact the renewal of those is the in person office closure from the 14th through the 17th. For more info about the system upgrade click here.