“Arrive Alive” Emphasis Patrol Planned for State Highways

In an effort to reduce serious and deadly crashes on state highways, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is planning emphasis patrols for Friday (5/5).

The 24-hour "Arrive Alive" campaign will focus on areas that have the highest likelihood of crashes and crime.

WSP Lieutenant Kelly Gregerson says two stretches of roadway will see higher than normal patrols.

"One is highway 97/2 between Cashmere and Wenatchee. Most everyone from the area is familiar with that (highway). There tends to be higher speeds on that stretch," Gregerson said. "We also have areas along Highway 97A where cars are striking rocks, sheep or other cars, causing more injuries."

The state patrol has reported more than 10,000 crashes on state highways this year, 64 of them fatal. Gregerson says the number of deadly collisions is still about 30 fewer than this time last year.

