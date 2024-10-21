AI-Powered Toilet Startup Revolutionizes Washingtonian’s Number 2

In an age where technology advances at breakneck speed, innovation is constantly redefining our daily lives. Just 51 years ago, we were carrying a breadbox-sized satellite phone 20 years later, we were carrying personal computers in our pockets. In 2007, smartphones like the iPhone ushered in a new era of communication, and today, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) is integrated into almost every aspect of modern life. But now, AI is taking things to a whole new level—right into our bathrooms.

Austin-based health startup Throne is pioneering a unique solution to a problem: most people don't have an AI-powered toilet that analyzes your waste to provide real-time health insights. Their system, which clips onto the side of a toilet bowl, uses what they call “artificial gut intelligence” to monitor gut health and hydration by analyzing poop and urine. With the technology trained by physicians (talk about a crappy job), the AI can identify potential health indicators, offering insights that could be crucial for those with chronic conditions like Crohn’s disease or Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

How It Works: Analyzing the Unseen

The setup is surprisingly simple: the camera attaches to the toilet, much like a bidet, and focuses solely on the bowl. Once activated, the AI assesses the contents for signs of health issues, providing users with insights on gut health, hydration levels, and more. The system is designed to be unobtrusive, with any irrelevant images automatically deleted to ensure user privacy.

Throne / Getty / Canva Throne / Getty / Canva loading... Throne app

Privacy and Data Security

Understandably, many people might feel apprehensive about a camera in their bathroom. Throne addresses these concerns by ensuring all images are anonymized and the camera only focuses on the bowl, never capturing anything beyond that. Data collected is encrypted and anonymized, with users able to access or request deletion of their data at any time.

A Surprising Pivot

Throne’s current product is far from what the founders originally intended. Initially designed to be a healthcare staffing marketplace, the startup raised $1.2 million in funding before realizing that the field was overcrowded. They pivoted, choosing instead to focus on consumer hardware aimed at improving health through innovative solutions.

Get our free mobile app

Target Audience and Pricing

This AI-powered toilet system is particularly aimed at aging populations and individuals with chronic digestive issues. For those with conditions like IBS or Crohn’s disease, real-time health insights could provide vital monitoring to manage their conditions. Currently, the system is priced at $499 but is available at a preorder discount of $299.

While some may argue that AI has gone too far, innovations like this demonstrate the incredible potential of merging technology with health. By focusing on something as simple yet vital as monitoring waste, Throne could be opening the door to a new era of personal health management—one toilet flush at a time.