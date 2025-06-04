(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Adam Smith says he welcomes a challenge from former Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who recently filed to run for Smith's seat.

Sawant filed to run for Washington state’s 9th Congressional District as an independent on Monday, challenging Smith, a Democrat, who has represented the district since 1997. The district encompasses parts of south Seattle and Bellevue, Auburn, Kent and Federal Way.

Sawant, a longtime member of Socialist Alternative, served on the Seattle City Council from 2014 to 2024. During her tenure, she advocated for progressive policies, including a $15 minimum wage, rent control proposals, and helped pass the JumpStart Payroll Expense Tax, which imposes a tax on large businesses.

In 2021, Sawant narrowly survived a recall election by 310 votes. She did not run for reelection in 2023.

In an emailed statement to The Center Square, Smith said Sawant’s political record damaged Democrats’ efforts to prevent Donald Trump from being elected in the 2024 general election. Sawant publicly supported Jill Stein of the Green Party.

“Sawant actively campaigned against Vice President Kamala Harris – undermining the effort to defeat Trump in 2024,” Smith said in a statement. “I have constantly fought against Donald Trump and the devastating policies he is forcing on the American people.”

Smith retained his seat in the 2024 general election with 65.4% of the vote. He ran his campaign on protecting labor unions, criminal justice reform centered on rehabilitation, spending more on Section 8 housing and other federal government programs, and tax incentives to promote small business.

Sawant’s campaign website, “Kshama Sawant for U.S. Congress,” prominently displays her support for free healthcare for all, making corporate landlords pay with rent control reforms, and working to end Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Sawant accused Smith of being bought and paid for by big business and the weapons industry, adding that he “has blood all over his hands” regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Smith says 9th Congressional District residents “deserve thoughtful, effective leadership focused on real results – not ideological stunts.”

“This election will offer a clear contrast, and I look forward to the challenge,” Smith said.