(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Transportation’s $203 million project to repair a major section of Interstate 5 is underway with northbound traffic limited to two lanes for the next four weeks.

Revive I-5 is a multi-year project with significant work on the Ship Canal Bridge located in Seattle. The project began on July 18 with northbound I-5 completely shut down through downtown Seattle up until Monday at 5 a.m.

Monday through Aug. 15, northbound I-5 travelers will see the Ship Canal Bridge reduced to two lanes.

The closure and lane reductions through mid-August allow crews to repave the two left lanes of the bridge and replace stormwater drains to fix flooding issues that occur when it rains.

WSDOT Regional Administrator Brian Nielsen acknowledged that the project will disrupt travel, but called it “one of the most important and challenging preservation projects in the state.”

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, or WSDOT, almost 240,000 vehicles travel the I-5 Ship Canal Bridge daily. The last major preservation effort was nearly 40 years ago, and the bridge deck shows considerable wear. Crews have completed more than 200 emergency repairs since 2019.

“This is one of the most important and challenging preservation projects in the state,” Nielsen said in a statement. “The repairs are essential to extend the life of one of the region’s busiest and most vital transportation links.”

All lanes of northbound I-5 will reopen on Aug. 18. But construction on the northbound Ship Canal Bridge will resume in winter 2026 until early June when Seattle hosts 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

After the conclusion of the tournament, the northbound two right lanes will close again until fall to repair and repave them.

The work will shift to southbound I-5 in 2027, with crews working on the two left lanes from winter into summer, then the right lanes through the fall.

The Revive I-5 project totals $203 million, with funding from federal outlets, including the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the 2003 Transportation Partnership Account and the 2005 Nickel Program.

The Center Square previously reported on a report that revealed a $836 million funding gap over 10 years to preserve and maintain Washington state bridges.