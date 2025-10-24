Our Pet of the Week is such a whopper of a sweetheart, the folks at Tri-Cities Animal Services (TCAS) decided that should be his name!

Meet Whopper The Tabby Cat!

Whopper is an 8.5-month-old tabby who strutted into the shelter's care on October 10th after a Good Samaritan found him behind the Court Street Burger King in Pasco. (Apparently, he was hoping for a “catnip combo” — hold the fries.)

When Whopper arrived at Tri-Cities Animal Services, the staff noticed he’d suffered some trauma to his face and mouth. What caused it is unknown, but with quick medical care, some pain meds, and plenty of TLC, he’s healed beautifully...and he hasn’t stopped smiling since.

His adorable, slightly slanted grin is now his signature look, think of it as his purrmanent wink to the world.

At around 6 pounds (and still growing), Whopper is the purrfect mix of playful, relaxed, and cuddly. He loves attention, enjoys a good snuggle, and has mastered the art of turning anyone he meets into a total cat person.

He will soon be neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his vaccines — all for just a $50 adoption fee. Whopper is ready to leave the shelter life behind and start his next great adventure… and that could very well be in your lap!

TCAS' address is 1311 South 18th Avenue in Pasco and is open for prospective new families Tuesday-Saturday from 10am to 5pm.