(The Center Square) – One of the most hotly debated bills of this year’s legislative session was signed into law on Tuesday by Washington state Gov. Bob Ferguson.

House Bill 1296 modifies Initiative 2081, the Parents’ Bill of Rights, passed by the Legislature last year. I-2081 provides parents with specific rights related to their children's public school education. These rights include reviewing instructional materials, inspecting records, receiving notifications, and opting out of certain activities, like sexual health education.

HB 1296 removes certain parental rights related to accessing medical records, including mental health counseling, and modifies timelines for notifying parents of criminal actions involving students.

“There’s a lot of controversy around this policy, but you can see by the people who are standing here that the young people in our schools deserve a place where they can be seen and acknowledged in their full selves and experience a full curriculum,” said Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver, the prime sponsor of HB 1296. “To be able to experience a school system that is without discrimination is a top-notch priority for the teachers in this state, myself being one.”

Opponents contend HB 1296 guts key provisions of I-2081 and ignores voters’ intent. They argue that lessening parents’ right to know what is happening with their children will further undermine trust in Washington’s public school system, where enrollment declines post-pandemic have not improved in most districts.

“It’s incredibly disappointing as once again Washington Democrats are trying to undo the will of the people here,” said Rep. Travis Couture, R-Allyn, in a Tuesday interview with The Center Square just after the bill signing. “I mean, almost a half a million people signed on to this initiative [2081], and it was nearly unanimously passed by the Legislature. And here they are yet again, undoing it. They're not amending parents' rights. They're assassinating them. The bill opens the door to hidden mental health services and gender transitions and other life-altering interventions, all without parents' consent. And that's not protection, that's predation.”

The political action committee behind I-2081, Let’s Go Washington, has already filed an initiative with the Office of the Secretary of State that, if passed, would restore the parental rights guaranteed by I-2081.

“Ferguson claiming to be a moderate, and leading from the middle, and then signing such a clearly harmful piece of legislation for parents and families is disheartening,” Let’s Go Washington’s Hallie Balch told The Center Square post-bill signing. “To have all those legislators say yes, we support this, and then immediately turn around and make it 10 times more dangerous for kids is just offensive.”

Balch couldn’t say exactly when Let’s Go Washington’s signature-gathering campaign would begin, but given lawmakers' attachment of an emergency clause to HB 1296 – meaning it takes effect immediately and is referendum-proof – the initiative process is the only way to reverse the law.

“We’re going to do everything we can to repeal 1296, and we have the infrastructure in place and people are super motivated,” Balch said. “We are not concerned about gathering enough signatures or getting the measure approved because we know we can do it.”

Couture said his constituents have been asking about the new initiative.

“I think it'll be a flood of folks anxious to sign,” he said. “Let's make no mistake, I mean, this is a culture war; 1296 is the state's weapon against parents and their rights. It's totally wrong.”

Anti-tax activist, frequent Ferguson foe and HB 1296 critic Tim Eyman showed up at the bill signing and stood directly behind the governor, who could be heard on his microphone asking, “Are you really going…?” Eyman responded, “I’m just here in respectful opposition.”

There were no fireworks, and Ferguson’s staff even obliged Eyman with a souvenir bill-signing pen to take away as a keepsake.