Race to Save Washington’s Historic Photos Underway

The Washington State Historical Society Research Center is in a race against time to digitize over 60,000 historic photographs from the Asahel Curtis collection, which capture Washington’s history from the 1890s to the 1940s. These images include glimpses of daily life, key events, and changing landscapes, showing an invaluable look at the state’s past.

Fragile Material

Many of the photos were captured on nitrate negatives, a fragile material prone to spontaneous combustion and deterioration, making the digitization process urgent. Some are also stored on cracked or shattered glass plates. Margaret Wetherbee, who leads the project, expressed the importance of preserving these images to ensure they’re not lost forever.

Historical Puzzle

The collection features diverse scenes, from early 1900s golfers and Seattle’s Denny Regrade project to President Teddy Roosevelt's visit. While digitizing can be tedious—sometimes involving repeated shots of cows—each photo adds a valuable piece to the state’s historical puzzle. The project ensures that future generations can explore Washington's rich heritage and connect with its evolving story.