WA lawmakers advance bill allowing paid sick leave for immigration proceedings

(The Center Square) – As mass deportations ensue under the Trump administration, House Democrats in the Washington State Legislature advanced a bill Thursday allowing workers to use paid sick leave for immigration proceedings in Washington state.

Thursday’s approval came as federal immigration authorities scour the Pacific Northwest. Pending further consideration by the state Senate, Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1875 would allow people to use paid sick leave for immigration proceedings or those of a family member.

Rep. Osman Salahuddin, D-Redmond, believes no one should choose between a paycheck and family. With immigrants making up over 43% of his constituency, Salahuddin proposed ESHB 1875 so they wouldn’t have to put their financial security at risk to attend the “life-altering” proceedings.

“Whether it’s securing legal status, adjusting work permits or navigating family reunification processes,” Salahuddin said, “the bill ensures that employees can use the leave that they have already earned to attend critical immigration hearings.”

House Democrats passed ESHB 1875 by a 58-39 vote, with unanimous Republican opposition. The majority passed one amendment proposed by Salahuddin, which allows an advocate, attorney, or clergy member to provide documentation verifying an employee’s proceeding.

Another amendment proposed by Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, which failed, limited the new use to “qualifying judicial or administrative immigration proceedings.” Naturalization, refugee, asylum and visa status proceedings would’ve applied, but not ones for deportation or removal.

Rep. Shaun Scott, D-Seattle, called Walsh’s amendment “discriminatory in nature.”

“A deportation hearing is a contested space. There is no way that we can know beforehand whether or not somebody is rightfully, quote, unquote, subject to such a hearing,” Scott said.

Rep. Deb Manjarrez, R-Grandview, questioned why the state should require private employers to pay their employees sick leave for immigration proceedings but not others. Paid sick leave doesn’t cover divorce proceedings, adoptions, child custody or other types.

Rep. Kristine Reeves, D-Federal Way, asked her peers to apply ESHB 1875 the same way another shared leave program allows veterans employed by the state to attend their appointments.

“In the interest of equity, in the interest of fairness, in the interest of consistency in how we apply this policy in this building, I’m encouraging you to join me in [voting] yes,” Reeves said.