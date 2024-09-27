Residents of a Vancouver neighborhood were ordered to shelter in place for several hours Wednesday night after a man with a gun was spotted near the Clark County Jail. The incident, which began around 8 p.m., caused a dramatic response from local law enforcement, ending just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

The Situation

The situation unfolded when the man followed a deputy into the jail, unexpectedly held the gun to the deputy's head, and then fled on an e-bike. Despite being confronted multiple times, the man managed to evade authorities, prompting a significant search effort.

Burnt Bridge Creak Trail Getty / Canva loading... Burnt Bridge Creak Trail

Law Enforcement

Law enforcement, determined to ensure public safety, utilized a SWAT team and deployed drones in their pursuit, eventually tracking the man to the Burnt Bridge Creek Trail. In their efforts to apprehend him, officers even fired a 40mm less-lethal projectile, but it took several hours before they were able to bring the situation under control.

Get our free mobile app

Conclusion

The man was ultimately taken into custody, and the weapon was confirmed to be a pellet gun, ending the hours-long standoff. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Vancouver Police Department is continuing its investigation, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.