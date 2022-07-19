Two Washington Patriot Front Members Make Court Appearance

(Coeur d'Alene, ID) -- Two Washington state men are among six members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front pleading not guilty for allegedly planning to riot at an LGBTQ+ Pride festival in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho last month. Court records show 22-year-old Mishael Joshua Buster of Spokane and 27-year-old Justin Michael Oleary of Des Moines entered not guilty pleas yesterday. Police say they were with 31 Patriot Front members from eleven different states who were arrested June 11th after being found wearing riot gear and carrying shields inside a U-Haul truck near the Pride event.

Buster's 24-year-old brother Josiah Buster of Texas also pleaded not guilty. The Busters are the sons of Matt Buster, who has worked as head of security for controversial former Washington state Representative Matt Shea. The rest of the men who were arrested will be arraigned later this month.