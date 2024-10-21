Tugboat Drama: Crew Saved In Daring Rescue Off Washington Coast

In a dramatic incident off the coast of Washington, a cement barge carrying 10,000 tons of cement mix and 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel became loose after the tugboat towing it, The Luther, lost steering during poor weather conditions. The U.S. Coast Guard swiftly rescued five crew members from the distressed tugboat, which had disconnected from the 333-foot barge to stabilize.

Rough Seas

The crew faced treacherous conditions, with rough seas and waves reaching 10–14 feet, compounded by winds blowing at 45 knots. During the rescue operation, one crew member fell into the water but was successfully retrieved by the Coast Guard.

Towing Attempt

An initial towing attempt by the Lauren Foss tugboat to secure The Luther failed after the tug’s propeller became fouled. However, the Canadian Coast Guard’s Atlantic Raven stepped in, successfully preventing the tugboat from running aground and towing it to Port Angeles.

Rescued

While the crew was rescued, attention now shifted to the loose barge, which remained stable about five miles off Cape Alava. The Lauren Foss remains on standby, awaiting safer weather to attempt towing the barge.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Washington State Department of Ecology, and the Makah Tribe, are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any potential pollution. So far, no signs of pollution have been reported.