(The Center Square) – After federal authorities arrested nine individuals in Spokane on Tuesday, some local officials rushed to call it politically motivated – an attempt to silence dissent against President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda – but the county sheriff says some actions have consequences.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington announced the arrests Tuesday in connection with a June 11 protest at a federal facility in Spokane. Former City Council President Ben Stuckart had led the demonstration that eventually led to his arrest and that of 10 others.

Local law enforcement charged many of the protesters with failure to disperse. A few others got charged with unlawful imprisonment and assault, but the U.S. Department of Justice stepped in on July 9, filing a grand jury indictment. Now, the nine defendants could face years behind bars.

“I support the right to protest peacefully and legally, but criminal conduct, as alleged in yesterday’s federal indictments, is not protected by the Constitution,” Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels told The Center Square. “If found guilty, these individuals must be held accountable for their actions.”

According to a press release, Stuckart faces federal charges of conspiracy to impede or injure officers along with the other eight people arrested Tuesday. That includes Justice Forral, director of operations for Spokane Community Against Racism, who the mayor appointed to the Human Rights Commission, and local artist Erin Lang, who were both initially charged locally for felony unlawful imprisonment. Forral was also charged locally with assault in the days after the protest.

Local activists Mikki Hatfield and Bobbi Silva are facing additional federal charges of assault on a federal officer, employee, or person assisting a federal officer. According to the court records, Silva’s charge stems from striking a federal officer from behind as that person attempted to clear a path for vehicles to transport detainees from the Spokane facility to another facility in Tacoma.

“We respect and honor everyone’s right to peacefully protest. However, the few who choose to cross the line from protest to violence and destruction will be held accountable,” U.S. Attorney Stephanie Van Marter wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the records, Hatfield’s assault charge stems from throwing “a deployed incendiary device” at Spokane Police Department officers and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The indictment also alleges that the defendants intentionally blocked the transport van and federal officers from leaving, slashing their tires with a box cutter while surrounding the vehicle. All nine defendants were arraigned on Tuesday, with everyone except Hatfield and Silva being released.

Stuckart and the other six defendants must comply with specific orders as per their release while awaiting further court proceedings. Hatfield and Silva will return for a detention hearing on July 18.

Nowels told The Center Square that he supports the DOJ’s decision to identify those involved.

“The actions of a few instilled fear in our community, compromised public safety, and obstructed law enforcement,” Nowels wrote in a statement, “while ultimately infringing upon the rights of those protesting peacefully and legally.”

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown took a different stance on Tuesday after hearing about the arrests.

“I just learned that several community leaders were detained this morning by federal agents, apparently for their roles in the June 11 demonstration at the ICE facility. I’m outraged,” Brown wrote in a statement. “This politically motivated action is a perversion of our justice system.”

Brown accused the Trump administration of weaponizing the DOJ and the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She said it’s driving widespread fear across Spokane.

“Spokane has been a welcoming city for immigrants and refugees for decades,” she continued in the statement. "The Trump Administration and Congress must provide legal pathways for people fleeing violence and seeking the American dream. That will make America great.”

Councilmember Paul Dillon issued a statement vowing to stand with the protesters, calling on people to “follow the lead” of those “demanding accountability against these unlawful actions.”

Dillon also promised to advocate for the DOJ to drop the federal charges and for ICE to release the two immigrants that Stuckart was trying to keep in Spokane on June 11. Stuckart became their guardian to help them navigate the system, and says they were only following the rules.

“If it’s in the courts or with policy or in the streets, we must come together to defend and stand for the rights of people in Spokane,” Dillon wrote. “We must be the city that welcomes all.”

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., called Tuesday’s arrests a “disturbing perversion of justice.”

Like Dillon, Murray called on residents to speak out, warning that democracy falls in silence.

“[Trump] is diverting limited federal resources away from pursuing violent criminals to instead round up individuals with no criminal record,” Murray wrote in a statement, “and now, apparently, he’s going after peaceful protestors as well. We cannot be silent, and I will be contacting DOJ.”