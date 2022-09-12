This Central Washington State Fair Discount Code Will Save You Cash

The Central Washington State Fair is back and better than ever from September 23 through October 2 in Yakima.

This year’s lineup includes country, pop, comedy, rock, and comedy and you can save 25% on tickets with a special discount code from us!

Here’s how it works:

For a limited time (today through 11:00 pm, Tuesday, September 13th) go to fairfun.com and purchase your tickets at a reduced rate using the code “Radio2” and save 25% on tickets to see Granger Smith, Theory of a Deadman, Jeff Foxworthy, Flo Rida, and Chris Tomlin.

