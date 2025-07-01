(The Center Square) – Facing $30,000 in fines, the small town of Spangle, Wash. – located about 18 miles south of downtown Spokane – has less than a month to pay up after settling a federal lawsuit last Thursday at the expense of around 300 taxpayers.

The case centered on alleged violations of the Clean Water Act, a federal law that regulates the discharge of pollutants through environmental permits. The process limits the type and amount of contaminants that municipalities can release into local waterways, including Spangle Creek.

Spokane Riverkeeper, a nonprofit environmental watchdog, filed a lawsuit against Spangle back in 2021. The two parties went back and forth for nearly three years before reaching a settlement last week, approved by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington on June 26.

“This Consent Decree is a settlement of disputed facts and law,” Chief Judge Stanley A. Bastian wrote in the June 26 ruling. “It is not an admission or adjudication regarding any allegations … or of any fact or conclusion of law related to those allegations, nor evidence of any wrongdoing or misconduct on the part of Spangle or its contractors, customers, or other third parties.”

The decree means the court didn’t find Spangle liable for violating the Clean Water Act, nor did it deny the alleged violations. Instead, the township agreed to a 10-year settlement that requires it to upgrade infrastructure and adhere to strict monitoring and permitting compliance until 2035.

The agreement also directs the small town to pay $29,000 in legal fees to Spokane Riverkeeper by July 6, and a $2,500 fine to the U.S. Treasury by July 26. Local officials declined to comment when asked by The Center Square, including on how they intend to pay for the $31,500 in fines.

Spangle has asked voters to approve annual tax levies to fund police and fire services for years, frequently citing that its general fund is “inadequate” to cover the contracts. According to ballot resolutions back to at least 2016, local officials have no other means to “defray” those costs.

The Center Square requested the town’s 2025 budget, but Spangle Clerk Peggy Mangis sent an email, noting that it may take up to seven business days due to other obligations and deadlines.

Unless Spangle has enough money set aside or insurance to cover the $31,500, local taxpayers may have to pay the fines through higher taxes or utility rate increases. Spangle might go out for grants to offset some of that, but the consent decree doesn’t mention grants, loans or insurance.

“This resolution is the result of a lengthy negotiation process,” Water Protector Katelyn Scott told The Center Square. “We are satisfied with this outcome, particularly having a strong compliance schedule that will help ensure the town will meet its clean water obligations moving forward.”

The Clean Water Act includes a mechanism that allows citizen groups like Spokane Riverkeeper to sue violators to ensure compliance when state and federal authorities fail to take action. The resulting consent decree seeks to do so, with a long list of obligations spelled out through 2035.

Among many requirements, Spangle must submit plans for a water quality study by September 2025, final construction designs by September 2029 and complete all work by September 2031.

The decree requires the town to fully comply with the limits set by the permits by Sept. 1, 2035.

“Protecting clean water is at the core of our mission,” Scott told The Center Square on behalf of Spokane Riverkeeper, “We’re committed to ensuring that all communities have the resources and accountability needed to reduce pollution and safeguard the Spokane River watershed.”