Is Seattle Seahawks Amazing Star Geno Smith an NFL MVP Candidate?

Are The Seattle Seahawks and Geno Smith For Real?

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals Getty Images loading...

There are whispers in the NFL.

Actually, some are saying it out loud. Could the surprising Seattle Seahawks QB already be in the conversation for MVP?

Could Seahawks QB Geno Smith Be In The Running for NFL League MVP?

Nine games in, and past the mid-point in the 2022 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks are leading the NFC West at 6 and 3. The Hawks have won four in a row and 5 of the last 6 games showing steady improvement each week. Geno Smith's performance has surprised many. So much so, that the once backup to Russell Wilson is being mentioned as a potential MVP.

While it's always risky to put much stock in these types of discussions at this point in the season, Geno's statistics, leadership, and wins make for an interesting conversation. A week 10 victory over Tom Brady's Buccaneers in Germany this Sunday would only further the talk going into the Seahawks' bye week.

How to Listen to The Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany

Keep in mind there's a 9-hour time difference between the Pacific Northwest and Munich, Germany. This means the Seahawks Pre-game show will start at 4:30 AM Pacific Standard Time, with Kickoff at 6:30 AM.

In Yakima, NewsTalk 1280 AM & 101.3 FM KIT will carry the game LIVE.

