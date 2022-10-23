1st Place NFC West Seattle Seahawks, Geno Smith, Great Win in LA

Experts can be wrong.

Especially those experts who predicted that the Seattle Seahawks were going to implode this season, and dwell near the bottom of the NFL rankings. Don't look now, but after week 7, the Hawks are in first place in the NFC West, and only 7 teams in the entire league have a better record so far.

Seattle Seahawks Defeat Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 in NFL Week 7

The Seattle Seahawks captured their second win in a row with an impressive road victory in Los Angeles, California, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23. Geno Smith continued his rock-solid play going 20 for 27, 210 yards passing, and two touchdown passes. Only one interception which was the result of a tipped ball.

The Seahawks offensive line played remarkably well, despite the fact that their starting right guard was injured during the game and was replaced by their 3rd string guard. Ken Walker III racked up the yardage and found his way into the endzone. Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin were also standouts after DK Metcalf left the game due to a knee injury. It was National Tight Ends Day and Seattle's corps put on a solid show.

Seahawks Defense - Could This Be Legion of Boom 2.0?

Seattle's defense was sharp today with an excellent pass rush, they stopped the run when they needed to and the DBs made some big plays.

After holding the Cardinal's offense to just 3 points last week, some people are seeing enough improvement to be able to envision this defense becoming a dominating force like the one that helped us to win Super Bowl 48. Such comparisons may be a little premature at this point, but there has been strong improvement since week one. Now the Hawks will prepare to host the 6-1 New York Giants at home next Sunday in the Game of the Week on Fox TV. Listen to all the Seahawks action on Yakima's NewsTalk 1280 & 101.3 KIT.