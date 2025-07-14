(The Center Square) – Seattle’s Pier 58 is set to open on July 25, nearly five years after it was dismantled following the discovery that the pier had shifted and was no longer safe for public use. The original pier was removed in 2021 to make way for a new waterfront park.

Removal of the original Pier 58 started in 2020 after it drifted six inches away from the land and eventually collapsed in September of that year. It was located next to the Great Wheel, a tourist attraction in Seattle. Then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan declared an emergency dismantling of the pier, which cost $4.3 million. The pier was fully removed by early 2021.

Construction on the pier began in the fall of 2022, after marine construction contractor Pacific Pile & Marine was awarded $34.5 million to conduct the work. Notably, the company sued the city in September, alleging it had not been fully compensated amid an agreement to speed up development of the pier.

The Pier 58 opening marks another milestone in the city’s efforts to redevelop the 20-acre Waterfront Park

The new park spans nearly 50,000 square feet and features a shaded tree grove, elevated lawn, a plaza and event space that can be used for concerts and other events. There will also be a children’s playground featuring an 18-foot jellyfish-inspired climbing structure, a slide with rolling tentacles and swinging features.

“Since 1974, Pier 58 — once known as Waterfront Park — has been part of so many waterfront memories,” Harrell said in a statement. “Now, we celebrate its return as yet another incredible piece of our reimagined, expanded 20-acre Waterfront Park, and a one-of-a-kind play space for our kids.”

The park will be managed by the Seattle Parks Department and Friends of Waterfront Seattle. A free community celebration is scheduled on July 25, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., following the official invite-only ribbon cutting.

Pier 58’s $34.5 million price tag is part of the larger Waterfront Park redevelopment project funded through a combination of public and private investments, with the city contributing $320 million.

The city most recently reached a major milestone last October when the Overlook Walk opened. The project bridges a near 100-foot vertical gap between Pike Place Market and the Seattle Waterfront. Construction on the walk first began in summer 2022.