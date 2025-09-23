(The Center Square) – Amid talks of increasing federal immigration enforcement in Seattle, Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2026 budget proposal would increase the city’s immigration office budget by more than 60%.

Harrell’s proposed budget – which has yet to be fully revealed – would add $4 million to the Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs. According to Harrell’s office, this new funding would protect programs that “support Seattle’s immigrant and refugee communities impacted by federal policy shifts and programs threatened by federal funding cuts from the Trump Administration.”

Federal immigration enforcement statistics previously shared by Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network Policy Manager Vanessa Reyes said that at least 75 people in King County have been deported by U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the first six months of 2025. In response to Seattle continuing its policies barring assistance with ICE agents, border czar Tom Homan said operations would expand in Seattle and other "sanctuary cities” this month.

“While the federal government foments chaos, we are standing up for our people, priorities and values in this budget and with our actions,” Harrell said in his Sept. 19 announcement.

Despite facing a $143 million budget deficit, Harrell is proposing an increase to the Seattle immigration office as the Trump administration continues to target jurisdictions that enforce policies obstructing federal immigration laws. In the case of Seattle, the city has been enforcing its “don’t ask policy” since 2003, which bars Seattle employees from inquiring about someone’s immigration status.

Seattle has not indicated any intention of revising its immigration policies despite the Trump administration’s August letters demanding it do so.

If the Seattle City Council approves the funding increase, the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs budget would increase for the first time since 2024. This year the office has a budget of $6.37 million, a slight dip from $6.4 million in 2024.

The additional $4 million would increase the office’s core services, including legal services and job training for youth and English language learners, launching new support for people seeking U.S citizenship, and supporting workforce development for immigrant youth.

Funding would also allow the office to expand its staff.

Harrell’s full 2026 budget proposal anticipates $81 million in new revenue from a proposed business and occupation tax restructuring that is set to be voted on by Seattle residents in the general election.