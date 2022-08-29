Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author

If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?

She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!

All of these fans waited literally hours to get a copy of her new book "Soul Taken", get an autograph, and hopefully meet her. The book was released in March but fans had to wait until today to get their reserved signed copy and to meet her. My family waited close to 4 hours but other people waited even longer. Patricia was very gracious and took time with all of her fans when their wait was finally over. My wife and daughter have been fans for years and have read most of her books.

Her first series, the Mercy Thompson series, is my families favorite. The description of the series on her website reads: "Mercedes is a Volkswagen mechanic living in the Tri-Cities area of Washington. Her Native American heritage has gifted her with the ability to take the form of a coyote at will. She's surrounded by far more powerful supernatural beings, including werewolves, vampires and an assortment of fae." This last book is the 13th in this series.

The cover art was painted by artist Dan Dos Santos, and he describes the process he went through to create it on his website. He has painted over 20 of her covers in the past and the story how they worked through ideas to create this cover was fascinating to read.

Patricia Briggs Wikipedia page says she was born in Butte, Montana and now lives in Benton City just outside of Tri-Cities, Washington.

"Briggs began writing in 1990 and published her first novel Masques in 1993. She wrote primarily in the fantasy genre until her editor asked her to write an urban fantasy, since the genre was showing promising growth.[2] Briggs wrote Moon Called, which was published in 2006 and made it to the USA Today bestseller lists. The second book in the series, Blood Bound, hit The New York Times Best Seller list. The third book, Iron Kissed, was a number one New York Times bestseller and subsequent novels have continued to perform similarly in sales," according to the page.

If you love books with werewolves mixed with a little love drama, then you gotta catch up with her series today. You can get the full list of her books split up in the different series on here website by clicking here!

