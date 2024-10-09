UPDATE: A Raccoon Insurrection in Washington

UPDATE

The woman was directed to the Washington State Department of Wildlife. According to Fox 13 News Seattle, WDFW says if the raccoons don't leave on their own, they won't be handling the situation, but a trapper certified with the Washington Department of Wildlife will take care of it. Per state law, that trapper is required to euthanize animals on the property if they can't be released on site. These animals were fed for 35 years, and the concern is that they will become more aggressive. WDFW doesn't want these raccoons to loiter and continue wreaking havoc on this woman. This raccoon insurrection has taken a devastating turn, as potentially some, if not all, of the raccoons may be executed due to their aggressive behavior. A reminder: It's fun to bond with wild animals and feed them, but always remember they are still wild and should be treated as such.

The Story

They always say not to feed wildlife, and one woman found out the hard way why not. In Poulsbo, Washington, one woman has been feeding her neighborhood raccoons for 35 years. Over the years, she has had various amounts of raccoons, but always very manageable and polite creatures, until recently.

Six Weeks Ago

Around six weeks ago, raccoons have apparently been telling their friends about this free dinner spot, and like any trendy new hip spot, it’s eventually overcome by newcomers and effectively ruined a good thing. In this instance, the raccoons did just that, as more than 100 raccoons flocked to this woman’s home, demanding three hots and a cot as they took over the property.

Raccoon

WSDFW

On October 3rd, it was too much, and the woman was overcome by the moochers. She had to flee to her car and call for help. Kitsap County deputies eventually came to her rescue. The woman explained that she had looked into trapping and relocating the pushy pests but was quoted $500 per raccoon. Unfortunately, there was nothing that the deputies could do, and they referred her to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife for assistance. As of now, there is no update on whether WSDFW was able to assist in the great raccoon standoff.