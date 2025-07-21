(The Center Square) – A fuel tanker accident prompted the city of Port Angeles to issue a “do not drink” water advisory for residents on Sunday.

The advisory lasted about nine hours and was issued “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a city press release.

The advisory was the response to a Friday fuel tanker crash at Indian Creek Basin. The creek feeds into Elwha River, the city’s main potable water source.

The city shut down the Elwha Water System intake after learning of the accident and relied on existing reservoir supplies to serve clean water. Those reserves dropped to critical levels during the day.

About 81 pallets of water were distributed to residents throughout the day. City employees within the police, fire, parks and public works departments hand-delivered water to critical facilities like the Olympic Medical Center, as well as residents unable to travel to the established distribution sites.

“We are very grateful to our community for stepping up to conserve water over the weekend,” Port Angeles City Manager Nathan West said in a statement.

The “do not drink” order was lifted on Sunday night, but Port Angeles residents are still encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.

Earlier this month, the city began work to replace a failing altitude valve at the Jones Street Reservoir in order to maintain high water levels in the reservoir tank and ensure reliable water pressure. That project totals $300,000, according to the Port Angeles 2026-2031 Capital Facility Plan and Transportation Improvement Plan.

Residents may see lower water pressure starting July 28 until Aug. 1 and are being asked to again limit water use to activities such as drinking, cooking and basic hygiene.

The Center Square reached out to the city for costs associated with the emergency water distribution and the temporary Elwha Water System shutdown, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.