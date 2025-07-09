(The Center Square) – Firework misuse over the Fourth of July weekend caused $207,000 in damages across unincorporated Pierce County.

There were four fireworks-related incidents over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Three of those incidents occurred on July 4 alone. In one case, a wave boat and trailer in Puyallup were destroyed by fallout from fireworks.

In another case, spent fireworks placed in a trash container near a Puyallup home sparked a fire, damaging an exterior wall and the garage attic.

On July 5, fireworks lit by neighbors at a vacant manufactured home in Spanaway caused debris to ignite the structure and nearby vegetation, resulting in a total loss of the home.

Pierce County Fire Marshal Ken Rice told The Center Square that beyond the financial loss, “these actions put lives at risk, particularly those of our first responders, who are called into dangerous and preventable situations.”

Beginning this year, the burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County started annually on June 1. This change was implemented to provide consistency and allow residents to make plans, given fire risks typically increase in late May due to warmer and drier weather. The length of the ban can vary depending on fire risk conditions and typically stays in effect until mid to late fall.

This Stage 1 burn ban only applies to land clearing and burning of yard debris in unincorporated parts of the county. Barbecues and small recreational fires in established fire pits on private property and approved campgrounds are still allowed.

“The Fourth of July has passed, but not without serious incidents that underscore the importance of safety and responsibility during this holiday,” Rice emailed The Center Square. “As we’ve seen year after year, some individuals choose to ignore the rules, purchasing and discharging fireworks that are illegal to possess or use in unincorporated areas.”

The Pierce County Fire Prevention Bureau has seized about $3,000 worth of illegally sold fireworks this year, according to Rice.

“As always, we urge the community to be respectful, responsible, and law-abiding when it comes to fireworks; please use only legal fireworks and only during the approved discharge times and dates,” Rice said. “Let’s work together to keep our neighborhoods safe during the holidays”

The burn ban remains in place until further notice. The end date is determined by weather and ground conditions. In 2024, the burn ban lasted from June 1 to Sept. 20.