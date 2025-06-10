Did Pasco’s Graduation Open A ‘Hard Conversation’?

A great description for term difficult, or hard, conversation is from Volume 31 of the Current Opinion of Psychology. It suggest that hard conversations

involve perceived moral conflict between honesty and benevolence

It strikes me that what happened over the weekend at Pasco High's Graduation ceremony might be a launching pad to one of those conversations.

I didn't attend Saturday's ceremony, but know people who did. What I was told was Principal Veronica Machado began her address to the audience in Spanish. A student who was part of the 2025 graduating class grabbed the microphone and said stated the principal should have "started in English". Opinions in the aftermath have varied...as would be expected in today's environment.

I thought about it over the weekend and decided I wanted to discuss this issue not by taking a side, but by presenting sides. In a time when many want to hear (or read) what they want and firmly plant their flag in the ground, this situation gives the chance to look at more than one perspective without making anyone the enemy or labeling someone something they may not be.

Why Would Pasco's Principal Begin Her Address in Spanish?

The answer could lie primarily in Pasco High's student makeup.

With nearly 84% of students Hispanic and just under 62% of the student body that hold English as their second language, starting in Spanish would be the easiest way to make not only students in attendance feel welcome, but also is a nod to friends and family that aren't English speakers.

Another reason may come from Pasco's motto. On the school district's logo it reads "Academics, Diversity, Innovation". Washington State's OSPI (Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction), the overseer of K-12 education, also places a priority on diversity and inclusivity. Taking that culture into consideration, it wouldn't seem out of place for the principal to begin her address in Spanish.

Why Would Someone Object To It?

It wouldn't be a stretch to say current and recent events have inflamed perceptions at the national level, which inevitably trickles down to our backyard. The differences in how the Trump and Biden administrations handled immigration has led to strong feelings and Washington State's stance on the topic also plays a role.

Inflammation leads to greater sensitivity, so when President Trump signed an Executive Order on March 1st making English the official language of the United States, it became one more piece in the overall debate. Giving the address in Spanish first could be taken by some as a slight to America. Add in being a publicly funded school, it could also be argued that English should be spoken primarily with some acknowledgements in Spanish, but not appear as though a second language is a priority.

Now To Add More Context

The question that came up most in these conversations was wondering if this is the first time the principal started the ceremony in Spanish? Veronica Machado's first graduation ceremony as Principal of Pasco High was 2024. She gave her address in Spanish first last year as well.

Going back to 2019, then principal Jake Stueckle would give a welcome and announce the event in Spanish before repeating it in English and giving his speech. Pasco has made sure they recognize the heritage of their student body at graduation for some time.

The school did say they will be speaking with the student and the family regarding the incident. You might think that the student has graduated so there isn't anything the school can do. Not true. My understanding is that if you create a "situation" at graduation, your diploma can be held until a resolution is reached.

The Debate Will Continue...

Regardless how you feel on the issue, graduation isn't the best place to air a grievance, especially when it overshadows the event.