Oregon Inmate Goes On The Lam From Work Crew

Monday afternoon, at roughly 3pm, an inmate on a work crew became a fugitive as he disappeared from his assignment. Oregon Department of Corrections is actively looking for T.J. Harvey Bennett. Bennett took off as the crew was working near the corner of SE 46th Place and Red Cherry Court SE in Salem.

According to the Oregon DOC, Bennett entered custody in October of 2023 after he was convicted (and sentenced) on a burglary charge in Columbia County. He wasn't set for release until March of 2025, but Harvey had other ideas.

How Did It Happen?

Harvey was being held at Santiam Correctional Institution in Salem and was assigned to a work crew for the City Of Salem when he simply walked away. Santiam is a minimum security facility with roughly 440 inmates, all of whom are scheduled to be released in under four years time.

Santiam focuses on work crew opportunities for inmates. Those crews are assigned through agreements with state agencies, local organizations, and private industries within a 60-mile radius of Salem.

Who Is T.J. Harvey Bennett?

Bennett is a 44 year old white man who stands roughly 5 ft. 8 in. tall. He has hazel eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and an orange vest. The DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Oregon State Police are actively investigating his escape.

If you see Bennett you are strongly encouraged not to approach him. DOC asks anyone with information on Bennett or his whereabouts to call the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department, or the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.