No Injuries In Late Night Fire At Wenatchee Motel 6

Investigators are looking into the cause of a late-night fire at the Motel 6 in the 600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee.

Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson Kay McKellar says crews were originally called to a fire on the roof of the building.

"The roof was not on fire," said McKellar. "It was a second story fire on the backside. It was an attic fire in the building. It was contained to the attic, and that was the room of origin for the fire."

The motel was evacuated as firefighters arrived just after midnight Friday morning.

There was no damage to any rooms at the motel, and guests were allowed back inside when fire crews left the scene at about 2:30am.

Police have not confirmed whether there are suspects in the fire.