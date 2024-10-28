Neighbors BBQ In WA: From Backyard Smokes to Community Staple

This past weekend, my taste buds went on a journey of bliss. I have had my share of BBQ over the years, and we have talked about great places around Washington. One spot that simply does not get enough attention from meat seekers out there is Neighbors BBQ in Prosser. Located in this small community, they are serving up big flavors and the best BBQ in the PNW, bringing real Texas BBQ to a region that desperately needed some help.

The Sampler

Slow-smoked to perfection with oak, Pitmaster Michael Hicks knows his way around his custom-built smoker. The brisket, thinly cut from the flat, can barely hold up on its own weight as you pick it up. Perfectly seasoned the Texas way with salt, pepper, and smoke, for four days a week, Neighbors is a shining beacon for brisket lovers. From the point, they bring us pure and true meat candy. I will say these have to be the best burnt ends on the planet, as these saucy, sticky nuggets melt in your mouth and bring a smile to your face. Accompanied by pulled pork mixed with their house BBQ sauce, it is very juicy and delicious. Their sauce is a fantastic thick, sweet, tangy masterpiece. One thing I like about their sauce is that it has more tang than sweetness, and that's not something you see all the time in thicker sauces. It is truly a masterpiece that ties everything together. A must-try is their ribs; like true Texas BBQ, the ribs I had were just a dry rub, the way it’s meant to be. They too were perfectly moist and tender but able to bite without everything falling apart on you. I know people have the idea of fall-off-the-bone ribs, and in a way, yes, this kind of fits that, but with a little persuasion, which is exactly what you really want in a rib—something that has some texture. They had two types of sausage; I had the traditional, although they had a jalapeño variety—again, simply fantastic.

In a review of a spot, I try to give my honest opinion on what was good, what was bad, and how they might fare with you guys. The simple fact with Neighbors BBQ is this place is seriously amazing. I think between myself and the big group of people I took with me, we had everything on the menu—meat, sides, and dessert-wise. I don’t think I can come up with a negative or disappointed view on anything. Talking there at the restaurant, I came to the conclusion that our palates are so used to the mediocre BBQ offered in the region that when we come across an oasis like Neighbors BBQ, it simply blows our minds. And everything is so much better than anywhere else in the area that you simply can’t come up with one negative thought.

In 2010, Kristen Hicks and her husband Michael Hicks moved from Texas to Prosser, Washington, bringing with them a love for barbecue that soon sparked a local culinary sensation. After struggling to find barbecue that met his Texan standards, Michael started smoking meats himself, sharing his creations with colleagues and family friends. This homegrown passion evolved into a business, and by 2017, they were catering events in Prosser.

From Food Truck to Restaurant

After initially catering, the couple took the next step in February 2020, investing in a food truck. The timing coincided with the pandemic, which shuttered many catering opportunities but allowed them to serve barbecue from the truck. Then, in 2022, the couple seized an opportunity to open a full restaurant, giving Neighbors BBQ a permanent home in Prosser.

Rising Popularity

Recently, Neighbors BBQ saw a surge in popularity after an analytics article placed it among the top eateries in its niche. The restaurant’s brisket pricing also made waves; like many barbecue establishments, they rely on high-quality cuts, which can be costly. Despite these challenges, the couple remains committed to offering classic Texas brisket, drawing customers from near and far to sample their salt-and-pepper-rubbed meats and oak-smoked flavors.

Supporting a Small-Town Economy

With winter approaching—a season typically challenging for Prosser businesses—the timing of the restaurant’s growth has been crucial. “This has been phenomenal for us going into winter,” Kristen shared, as local agriculture slows and rural customers become scarce. Looking to the future, she envisions steady growth within the local area, favoring a single location over expanding into franchises to maintain the quality and tradition that’s become their hallmark.

Neighbors BBQ is the oasis for meat lovers who crave real American BBQ. In the PNW, there is nothing that can compare to the flavor journey you will embark on. Come near or far to experience what might be the best BBQ in the nation.