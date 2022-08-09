Moxee Police Identify Victim and Suspects in Saturday Shooting

The investigation into the August 6 shooting in Moxee continues as police release the identities of the victim and two suspects. The man who was killed has been identified as 36-year-old Jose Rosario Arellano. Moxee Police say they were called to the 8500 block of Beauchene Road at about 7:43 am Saturday for a report of a shooting. Authorities say they believe Arellano was targeted by the two suspects who've been identified as Jose Manuel Magana and Trinidad Magana-Chavez.

Both suspects are still on the loose as police hope for tips

Both suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. Both are wanted on First Degree Arrest warrants issued by the Yakima County Prosecutors Office. Detectives know someone knows something that could help them make an arrest. But so far no arrests have been made.

The suspects were seen driving in the Selah area after the shooting

Moxee Police say the suspects were last seen in the east Selah area on August 6 at about 8:30 am after the shooting reported at 7:43 am Saturday morning. The suspects were spotted in a red 1998 2-door Honda Accord with license ATV7411. If you have any information that could help police in the investigation call the Moxee Police Department (509)575-8850 or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500. If you want to remain anonymous you can call in tips through the Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

