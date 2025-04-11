Meet Mommas…Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of the Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of the Week is the one and only Mommas! Along with learning about Mommas, you'll see her in the new, state-of-the-art Animal Shelter. It’s a great chance to showcase the improvements in the new building and how it helps care for the animals.

Now, let's talk about Mommas. Her story began when Animal Control received a call about a dog running around a Pasco neighborhood. When the officer arrived, they found Mommas with nine adorable puppies in tow (yes, now her name totally makes sense!). Mommas and her pups were brought to the shelter, and all the puppies have since found loving homes.

But here’s the real star of the show—Mommas herself! She’s a 3-year-old German Shepherd mix with an infectious personality. Full of energy and life, she’s the kind of dog who wants to be friends with every single dog she meets. Mommas loves staying busy, whether it’s going for long walks or enjoying her favorite chew toys. Her love for food is next level—she’s a true foodie at heart! If there’s a snack involved, Mommas is ready and waiting.

Despite her amazing qualities, Mommas has been living at the shelter since January 22, 2025, and unfortunately, she hasn’t received as much adoption interest as she truly deserves. We know that once people meet her, they’ll quickly see how perfect she is. Our gallery will show you that Mommas really is the bestest best girl and defies most of the stereotypes often associated with German Shepherds.

While many might expect a German Shepherd to be reserved or aloof, Mommas is the opposite—she’s social, affectionate, and loves to be around people and other dogs.

When you visit Mommas in their updated space—where she’s enjoying more room to stretch her legs and take in all the attention she deserves. We’re hoping Mommas finds her forever home soon, and we can’t wait for everyone to meet her!