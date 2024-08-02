Meet Major Tom…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) Pet of the Week is in an orbit all unto himself. Meet Major Tom! This stellar 80-pound bundle of joy has been revolving around the shelter since April 11th. Major Tom’s journey began when the dedicated Animal Control Officers rescued him from a troubling situation where he was tethered without access to food, water, or shelter.

After a stellar rescue mission, Major Tom has been in residence for the last 112 days, eagerly awaiting his next adventure. Major Tom resembles a Shepherd with a dash of something extra—perhaps a touch of Tiger (or Tigger based on his joyful nature)? At just over two years old, he’s the ultimate space-age companion: a giant, lovable puppy with endless playful energy and a heart as big as the galaxy itself.

While Major Tom is all about the love when it comes to humans, his interactions with other animals could use some cosmic fine-tuning. When meeting other dogs or cats, he’s got a roar that might remind you of Chewbacca, but his demeanor is likely a result of his previous trauma.

Major Tom’s ideal mission would be with an owner who’s has dogs before and is ready and willing to embark on a training journey with this intelligent, energetic fellow. He’s a water-loving adventurer who would make a fantastic camping or hiking buddy. At the end of the day, after expending his space-bound energy, Major Tom is all about cuddles and belly rubs—his favorite form of earthly relaxation.

If you are ready to bring Major Tom’s stellar charm into your life, his adoption fee is just $50, which helps cover his vaccinations, neutering, and microchipping. The adoption process is straightforward: you can visit anytime Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and no appointment is needed for a meet-and-greet Major Tom.

If you’re ready to embark on this intergalactic adventure with him, the friendly and helpful staff will guide you through the easy steps to make him a part of your family. Let’s help Major Tom blast off from TCAS and land safely in his furever home! See more photos of this happy boy who is ready to add more joy to your life below.